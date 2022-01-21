Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. SunPower comprises 2.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned about 0.10% of SunPower worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 151,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,687. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

