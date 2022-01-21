Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Sells 6,319 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Sunrun comprises approximately 2.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Sunrun worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 171,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,848. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

