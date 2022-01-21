Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Avalanche has a total market cap of $16.39 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.06 or 0.00183566 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00036729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00386842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00066753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,357,277 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

