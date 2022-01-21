Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 95,661 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

