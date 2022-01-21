Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 5,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

