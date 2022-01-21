AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 7,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000.

