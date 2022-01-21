Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $173,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $319.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

