Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,957 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 1.5% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 1.07% of Ferguson worth $336,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $157.26. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.96.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

