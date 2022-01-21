Aviva PLC Has $103.01 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $103,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,390,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.08. 46,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.