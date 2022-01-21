Aviva PLC Has $105.85 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $105,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $20.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $805.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $906.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

