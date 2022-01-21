Aviva PLC Has $127.63 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.41% of Equifax worth $127,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 681,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,770,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 354.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 97,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.10.

EFX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

