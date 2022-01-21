Aviva PLC Has $170.28 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $170,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $5.28 on Friday, reaching $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.