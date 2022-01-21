Aviva PLC Has $550.18 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,659.53. 56,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,875.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,803.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

