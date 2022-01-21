Aviva PLC Has $73.03 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,787 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,934,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 282,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,490. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

