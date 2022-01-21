Aviva PLC Has $92.85 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.94 on Friday, reaching $503.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $598.13 and a 200-day moving average of $617.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

