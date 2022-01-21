Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $82,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $5,128,000. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 80.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.3% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 760,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734,656. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

