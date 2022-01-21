Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $82,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $214.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

