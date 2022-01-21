Aviva PLC Purchases 31,941 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Linde worth $173,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Linde by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.14. 15,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

