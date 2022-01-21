Aviva PLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $270,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 245,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,424,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. The company has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

