Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $32.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $964.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,786,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.58 and its 200-day moving average is $880.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $968.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

