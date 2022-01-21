Aviva PLC Sells 12,093 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

ADBE traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.72. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.