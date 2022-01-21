Aviva PLC Sells 16,859 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Equifax worth $127,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.10.

Shares of EFX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.07. 10,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,320. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average of $268.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

