Aviva PLC Sells 9,022 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,657.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,885.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,823.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock worth $394,954,238 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

