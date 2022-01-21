Aviva PLC Sells 9,088 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $148,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $158.98. 9,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,087. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

