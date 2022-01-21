Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $108,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.33. 4,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.85 and its 200-day moving average is $379.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

