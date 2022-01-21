AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.20 by Berenberg Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €32.20 ($36.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.81 ($32.74).

Shares of EPA:CS traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €27.83 ($31.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.08 and a 200 day moving average of €24.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

