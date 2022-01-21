Axe Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $68,410.71 and approximately $38,466.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00380308 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.