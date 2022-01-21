Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.13.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 567,874 shares valued at $104,361,173. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.78. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.54, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

