B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,151 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $161.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

