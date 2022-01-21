B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,540 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,540 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

