B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,580 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 107.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SQ opened at $127.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.06. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
