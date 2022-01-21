B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,580 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 107.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $127.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.06. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

