B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 46,510 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

