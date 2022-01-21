B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

NYSE:J opened at $126.53 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

