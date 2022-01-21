B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,249 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $225.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.81 and a 200 day moving average of $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

