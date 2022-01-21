B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 159.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,155 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

