B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after buying an additional 343,508 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.09 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

