B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 203,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,006 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 197,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

