B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 344,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

