B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,906,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,589,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,180,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO opened at $87.89 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

