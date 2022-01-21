B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 59.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $167.24 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

