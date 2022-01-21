B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,246 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

D stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.