B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.36 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $439.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.36 and a 200-day moving average of $475.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

