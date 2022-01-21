B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

