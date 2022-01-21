B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 595,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,454. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

