Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.46 ($36.89).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock traded up €0.34 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.92 ($39.68). The stock had a trading volume of 227,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a 12 month high of €37.12 ($42.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.