BabySwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.76 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. BabySwap has a total market cap of $65.77 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,811,780 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

