Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BMI opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

