Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BMI opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $112.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.
Badger Meter Company Profile
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
