Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

