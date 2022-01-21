Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.