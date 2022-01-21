Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €7.60 ($8.64) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

